AU Optronics (NYSE:AUO) vs. AU Optronics (NYSE:AUOTY) Critical Survey

AU Optronics (NYSE:AUO) and AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

AU Optronics has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AU Optronics has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.6% of AU Optronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.6% of AU Optronics shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of AU Optronics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of AU Optronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for AU Optronics and AU Optronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AU Optronics 0 2 2 0 2.50 AU Optronics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Dividends

AU Optronics pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. AU Optronics pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. AU Optronics pays out 32.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AU Optronics pays out 32.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. AU Optronics has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. AU Optronics is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AU Optronics and AU Optronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AU Optronics $10.05 billion 0.24 $433.98 million $0.34 7.26 AU Optronics $8.99 billion 0.36 -$641.00 million $0.34 10.00

AU Optronics has higher revenue and earnings than AU Optronics. AU Optronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AU Optronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AU Optronics and AU Optronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AU Optronics -0.59% -0.81% -0.42% AU Optronics -7.12% -9.96% -4.88%

Summary

AU Optronics beats AU Optronics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

AU Optronics Company Profile

AU Optronics Company Profile

AU Optronics Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays and other flat panel displays. The company operates through two segments, Display and Energy. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions, monitors, mobile PCs and devices, automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, etc. This segment serves original equipment manufacturing service providers; and brand companies. The Energy segment manufactures and sells solar materials, including ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects. This segment sells its ingot and solar wafer products primarily to solar cell manufacturers; and solar modules to installers, solar system integrators, property developers, and other value-added resellers. The company also sells and leases content management system and hardware; plans, designs, and develops construction for environmental protection and related project management; manufactures and sells TV sets, backlight modules, and related parts, as well as automotive parts; precision metal parts, precision plastic parts, and motorized treadmills; and develops and sells software and hardware for health care industry. It operates in the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. AU Optronics Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

