Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $94.24, but opened at $88.62. Autohome shares last traded at $85.15, with a volume of 52,370 shares changing hands.

The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $334.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.55 million. Autohome had a net margin of 38.06% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS.

Get Autohome alerts:

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%.

ATHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.70 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, China International Capital downgraded shares of Autohome to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Autohome has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.38.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Autohome by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 465 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Autohome in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Autohome by 894.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 865 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Autohome in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Autohome by 768.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.93 and its 200 day moving average is $81.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.28.

About Autohome (NYSE:ATHM)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.