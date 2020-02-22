Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Stock Rating Lowered by China International Capital

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) was downgraded by equities researchers at China International Capital to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ATHM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Autohome in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.70 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

Shares of Autohome stock opened at $83.70 on Thursday. Autohome has a twelve month low of $65.46 and a twelve month high of $117.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.28.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Autohome had a net margin of 38.06% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The business had revenue of $334.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autohome will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its position in shares of Autohome by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 4,588,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $367,104,000 after buying an additional 1,555,563 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Autohome during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,343,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Autohome by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP increased its position in Autohome by 244.1% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 915,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,143,000 after purchasing an additional 649,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Autohome by 394.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 653,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,252,000 after purchasing an additional 521,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

