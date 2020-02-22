AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.43

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.43 and last traded at $5.13, with a volume of 45880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AVEO shares. TheStreet raised shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

The company has a market cap of $84.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -532.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 526.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 164,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 138,403 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 265.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 290,354 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $908,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,670,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after buying an additional 1,614,802 shares in the last quarter. 26.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

