Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Up 16.6% After Earnings Beat

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) shares shot up 16.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $52.98 and last traded at $50.34, 5,762,748 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 396% from the average session volume of 1,162,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.18.

The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 70.04% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CAR. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Northcoast Research lowered Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Bernardo Hees acquired 430,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.87 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,993.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shon Larry D. De sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,928,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,428,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,553 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,237,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,369,000 after purchasing an additional 20,017 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 32.7% in the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,028,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,071,000 after purchasing an additional 253,700 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,375,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,154,000 after purchasing an additional 41,084 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.23, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 2.06.

About Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

