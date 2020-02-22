Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Avon Rubber plc (LON:AVON) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Peel Hunt raised their price target on the stock from GBX 3,000 to GBX 3,500. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock. Avon Rubber traded as high as GBX 2,820 ($37.10) and last traded at GBX 2,810 ($36.96), with a volume of 78602 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,735 ($35.98).

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Avon Rubber to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) in a report on Monday, January 20th.

In other news, insider Miles Ingrey-Counter sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,002 ($26.34), for a total value of £21,281.26 ($27,994.29). Insiders bought a total of 20 shares of company stock worth $45,206 over the last 90 days.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,491.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,978.54. The company has a market capitalization of $862.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Avon Rubber Company Profile (LON:AVON)

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Avon Protection and milkrite | InterPuls. The company offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

