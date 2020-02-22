AxoGen (AXGN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AxoGen stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. AxoGen has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $25.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.73. The firm has a market cap of $583.34 million, a PE ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AXGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered AxoGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised AxoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

