Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) and Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (NYSE:FCBI) Critical Survey

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) and Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.4% of Axos Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Axos Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.2% of Frederick County Bancorp (MD) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Axos Financial has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frederick County Bancorp (MD) has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Axos Financial and Frederick County Bancorp (MD)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axos Financial 23.16% 16.33% 1.55% Frederick County Bancorp (MD) 11.41% N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Axos Financial and Frederick County Bancorp (MD), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axos Financial 0 0 3 0 3.00 Frederick County Bancorp (MD) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Axos Financial presently has a consensus target price of $36.33, suggesting a potential upside of 29.44%. Given Axos Financial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Axos Financial is more favorable than Frederick County Bancorp (MD).

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Axos Financial and Frederick County Bancorp (MD)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axos Financial $647.64 million 2.66 $155.13 million $2.75 10.21 Frederick County Bancorp (MD) $18.62 million 3.11 $2.96 million N/A N/A

Axos Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Frederick County Bancorp (MD).

Summary

Axos Financial beats Frederick County Bancorp (MD) on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit. In addition, the company offers prepaid card and refund transfer, debit card or ATM card, portfolio management, online bill payment, money transfer, overdraft protection, online and mobile banking, and text message banking services. The company was formerly known as BofI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Axos Financial, Inc. in September 2018. Axos Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Frederick County Bancorp (MD)

Frederick County Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Frederick County Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and commercial enterprises in the Frederick County, Maryland. It offers deposit products, including personal checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts; and business checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposits. The company provides home equity, home equity fixed rate, mortgage, installment, vehicle, and unsecured loans, as well as home equity line of credit and lines of credit; and commercial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, and real estate finance. It also offers cash management services comprising automated clearing house, wire origination, remote deposit capture, and zero balance account services. In addition, the company provides mobile deposit capture, overdraft protection, debit and credit card, automated teller machine, and night depository services; and business courier and merchant processing services, as well as online banking and bill pay services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Frederick, Maryland.

