B. Riley Comments on Acasti Pharma Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Acasti Pharma in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 18th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.24). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Acasti Pharma’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Acasti Pharma from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Acasti Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.25.

Acasti Pharma stock opened at $0.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.79. The company has a market cap of $50.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.61. Acasti Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $3.08.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Acasti Pharma by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,789 shares during the period. Huber Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Acasti Pharma by 1,862.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 77,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

