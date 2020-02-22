B. Riley Reaffirms Buy Rating for GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT)

GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by B. Riley in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $43.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 140.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GNFT. Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on GENFIT S A/ADR from $72.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GENFIT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.75.

GNFT opened at $17.86 on Friday. GENFIT S A/ADR has a 12 month low of $13.21 and a 12 month high of $26.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average of $16.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in GENFIT S A/ADR in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in GENFIT S A/ADR by 24.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in GENFIT S A/ADR by 4.4% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 199,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in GENFIT S A/ADR in the fourth quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in GENFIT S A/ADR by 51.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 43,464 shares during the last quarter. 5.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GENFIT S A/ADR

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

