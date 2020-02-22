Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BXS. ValuEngine raised Bancorpsouth Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson raised Bancorpsouth Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bancorpsouth Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Bancorpsouth Bank from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bancorpsouth Bank has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Shares of NYSE:BXS opened at $28.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.81 and its 200 day moving average is $29.88. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 1 year low of $26.47 and a 1 year high of $33.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $245.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 10.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 14,741 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 61.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 20,618 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 29.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 11.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 8.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bancorpsouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

