Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd increased its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,021,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 530,678 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $106,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its stake in Bank of America by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 465,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,381,000 after acquiring an additional 35,673 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 228,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after acquiring an additional 58,949 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 270,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after acquiring an additional 11,115 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $34.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.70. The company has a market cap of $299.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Societe Generale downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

