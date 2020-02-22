Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT Raised to C$110.00 at Scotiabank

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target upped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$107.00 to C$110.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BMO. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$110.00 to C$109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$105.00 target price on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$111.00 to C$109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$105.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$106.45.

Shares of BMO stock opened at C$100.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$102.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$98.68. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$88.24 and a 12-month high of C$106.51.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The bank reported C$2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.40 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.84 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.3000011 EPS for the current year.

In other Bank of Montreal news, Senior Officer Richard D. Rudderham sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.47, for a total transaction of C$32,699.11. Also, Senior Officer Mona Elizabeth Malone sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$101.22, for a total value of C$541,234.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$117,822.41.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

