Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Bank Ozk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Bank Ozk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Get Bank Ozk alerts:

OZK stock opened at $27.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.46. Bank Ozk has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.87.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 33.53%. The business had revenue of $245.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bank Ozk will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OZK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,222,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,699,000 after purchasing an additional 55,669 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 9.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 20.7% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 20,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 13.9% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 26,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank Ozk Company Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank Ozk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Ozk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.