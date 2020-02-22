BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.75% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BankFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, BankFinancial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of BFIN opened at $12.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.79 million, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BankFinancial has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $16.06.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. BankFinancial had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 9.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that BankFinancial will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFIN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in BankFinancial in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BankFinancial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of BankFinancial by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of BankFinancial by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BankFinancial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

BankFinancial Company Profile

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

