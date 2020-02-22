Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $26.46, but opened at $26.46. Bausch Health Companies shares last traded at $25.77, with a volume of 3,176,400 shares.

The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.03). Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 20.79% and a positive return on equity of 58.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

BHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bausch Health Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Bausch Health Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered Bausch Health Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Bausch Health Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHC. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5,071.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. 57.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15.

About Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

