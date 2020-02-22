Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) PT Lowered to C$3.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Bear Creek Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of CVE BCM opened at C$2.20 on Wednesday. Bear Creek Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.13 and a 12 month high of C$2.97. The company has a current ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.41.

Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Bear Creek Mining will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Bear Creek Mining Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani silver-lead-zinc project, which consists of 12 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 5,700 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

