Bellway (LON:BWY) PT Raised to GBX 5,470

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its target price increased by investment analysts at HSBC from GBX 4,300 ($56.56) to GBX 5,470 ($71.95) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BWY. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bellway from GBX 3,743 ($49.24) to GBX 4,256 ($55.99) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,620 ($60.77) price objective (up from GBX 3,700 ($48.67)) on shares of Bellway in a report on Friday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,560 ($46.83) to GBX 4,220 ($55.51) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 4,650 ($61.17) price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,259.83 ($56.04).

Shares of Bellway stock opened at GBX 4,297 ($56.52) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,031.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,453.61. Bellway has a 52 week low of GBX 38.96 ($0.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,164 ($54.78). The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

