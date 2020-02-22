Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Britvic (LON:BVIC)

Britvic (LON:BVIC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BVIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Britvic to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,065 ($14.01) price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Britvic from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Britvic to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 1,070 ($14.08) in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Britvic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,004.23 ($13.21).

LON BVIC opened at GBX 928 ($12.21) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 907.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 931.64. Britvic has a 12 month low of GBX 835.50 ($10.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,079 ($14.19). The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.68.

In other news, insider Simon Litherland sold 6,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 941 ($12.38), for a total transaction of £58,737.22 ($77,265.48). Also, insider Matt Barwell sold 15,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 968 ($12.73), for a total transaction of £152,818.16 ($201,023.63). Insiders have bought a total of 44 shares of company stock worth $39,894 over the last quarter.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

