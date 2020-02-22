Berenberg Bank Trims Tekmar Group (LON:TGP) Target Price to GBX 165

Tekmar Group (LON:TGP) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 165 ($2.17) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of TGP opened at GBX 121.50 ($1.60) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57. Tekmar Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 95 ($1.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 185 ($2.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 158.53 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 147.74.

About Tekmar Group

Tekmar Group plc designs, develops, manufactures, installs, and sells subsea protection equipment to offshore energy markets. The company offers subsea cable, and umbilical and flexible pipe protection systems, as well as product testing, client training, offshore installation support, and remedial solutions.

