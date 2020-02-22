BidaskClub Lowers Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) to Sell

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ISTR. Sandler O’Neill lowered Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.50 price target on Investar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Investar from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

NASDAQ:ISTR opened at $22.48 on Thursday. Investar has a 1-year low of $21.48 and a 1-year high of $26.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.16.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Investar had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $18.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.21 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Investar will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Investar news, Director Andrew C. Nelson purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,465,197.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,495 shares of company stock worth $148,755. 9.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISTR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 129,900.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 6.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 22.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Investar during the third quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Investar during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

