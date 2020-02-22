BidaskClub Lowers Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) to Sell

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MRVL. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.16.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $24.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.00 and its 200-day moving average is $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of -35.93, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.26. Marvell Technology Group has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $28.85.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.94 million. Marvell Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $276,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 99,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,604.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $355,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,462,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,748,000 after buying an additional 3,330,794 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,156,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 3,572.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,850,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,209,000 after buying an additional 1,800,217 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the third quarter valued at about $37,059,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 276.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,573,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,285,000 after buying an additional 1,155,172 shares during the period. 96.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

