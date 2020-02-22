BidaskClub Upgrades Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) to Buy

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on JKHY. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Evercore ISI downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.14.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $171.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.82. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $129.22 and a 1 year high of $174.93.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $419.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.85 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 17.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total value of $154,290.03. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 938 shares in the company, valued at $142,866.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total value of $162,611.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,404 shares of company stock worth $1,898,861 in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 387.2% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 62.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.