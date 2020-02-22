Black Stone Minerals (BSM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. Black Stone Minerals has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $18.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.86%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

In related news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 4,707 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $62,367.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,417.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 30,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $389,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 352,226 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,415.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BSM shares. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

