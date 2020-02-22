Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) Given $13.50 Average Target Price by Analysts

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the four brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $13.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.21 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) an industry rank of 102 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Shares of BRG stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.96. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The company has a market capitalization of $259.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 190.80, a quick ratio of 190.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.18 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

