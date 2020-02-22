BMO Capital Markets Boosts Copper Mountain Mining Co.. (TSE:CMMC) Price Target to C$1.30

Copper Mountain Mining Co.. (TSE:CMMC) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.20 to C$1.30 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$0.95 to C$0.90 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$1.15 to C$1.25 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$1.28.

TSE:CMMC opened at C$0.63 on Wednesday. Copper Mountain Mining Co.. has a 52 week low of C$0.53 and a 52 week high of C$1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.44. The company has a market capitalization of $120.54 million and a P/E ratio of -11.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.67.

Copper Mountain Mining Co.. Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily holds 75% interest in the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 156 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

