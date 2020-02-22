BP (LON:BP) Price Target Raised to GBX 620

BP (LON:BP) had its price objective increased by Kepler Capital Markets from GBX 610 ($8.02) to GBX 620 ($8.16) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.37) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 600 ($7.89) price target on shares of BP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of BP from GBX 605 ($7.96) to GBX 570 ($7.50) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 590 ($7.76) price target on shares of BP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 602.06 ($7.92).

Get BP alerts:

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 453.55 ($5.97) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 479.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 493.33. BP has a 52 week low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 583.40 ($7.67). The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.90. The company has a market cap of $91.86 billion and a PE ratio of 23.02.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from BP’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a yield of 1.78%. BP’s payout ratio is 1.62%.

In related news, insider Brian Gilvary acquired 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 492 ($6.47) per share, with a total value of £319.80 ($420.68).

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.