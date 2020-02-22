Brokerages Expect Cango Inc – (NYSE:CANG) to Post $0.09 EPS

Shares of Cango Inc – (NYSE:CANG) have received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $8.80 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cango an industry rank of 102 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Cango alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CANG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cango from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Cango from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cango from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

NYSE CANG opened at $7.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average of $6.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 2.03. Cango has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cango stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Cango Inc – (NYSE:CANG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 21.81% of the company’s stock.

About Cango

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cango (CANG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.