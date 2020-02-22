Brokerages Expect Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) to Announce $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $18.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.23 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Tribune Publishing an industry rank of 106 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Tribune Publishing alerts:

TPCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tribune Publishing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tribune Publishing from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tribune Publishing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tribune Publishing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:TPCO opened at $12.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.40. Tribune Publishing has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $13.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%.

In related news, major shareholder Alden Global Capital Llc bought 198,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,577,282.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tribune Publishing during the 3rd quarter worth $820,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tribune Publishing by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Tribune Publishing by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 17,261 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Tribune Publishing during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tribune Publishing by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after buying an additional 22,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Tribune Publishing Company Profile

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tribune Publishing (TPCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tribune Publishing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribune Publishing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.