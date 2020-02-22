Brokerages Set $7.00 Target Price for COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN)

Shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $7.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.13) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given COLLPLANT HOLDI/S an industry rank of 78 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut COLLPLANT HOLDI/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of COLLPLANT HOLDI/S in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut COLLPLANT HOLDI/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of CLGN opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.35 million, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.18. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $13.75.

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S (NASDAQ:CLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. COLLPLANT HOLDI/S had a negative net margin of 94.57% and a negative return on equity of 189.62%. Analysts predict that COLLPLANT HOLDI/S will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

COLLPLANT HOLDI/S Company Profile

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, dermal fillers for aesthetics, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe.

