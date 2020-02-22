Brokers Issue Forecasts for Gladstone Commercial Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. Wedbush also issued estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Gladstone Commercial from $24.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.17.

Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $21.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.49 million, a P/E ratio of -134.56 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.42. Gladstone Commercial has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $23.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1252 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOD. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

