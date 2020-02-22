Brokers Issue Forecasts for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.74.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 73.60% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HLF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.35.

NYSE HLF opened at $37.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.66. Herbalife Nutrition has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $57.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.41.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLF. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,687,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,235 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,313,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 190,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 17,084 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,363,000. Institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

