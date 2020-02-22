Brokers Set Expectations for Mondelez International Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Mondelez International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

MDLZ has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $58.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.74. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $46.37 and a 1-year high of $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

