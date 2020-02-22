Bryan, Garnier & Co Trims Aphria (TSE:APHA) Target Price to C$6.50

Aphria (TSE:APHA) had its price objective decreased by Bryan, Garnier & Co from C$12.40 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

APHA has been the topic of several other research reports. Alliance Global Partners restated a buy rating and issued a C$11.00 target price on shares of Aphria in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. CIBC upgraded Aphria from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Pi Financial decreased their target price on Aphria from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Aphria from C$11.00 to C$10.30 in a research report on Monday, January 20th.

TSE APHA opened at C$5.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a PE ratio of -15.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.09. Aphria has a 1-year low of C$4.95 and a 1-year high of C$14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

