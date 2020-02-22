Burcon NutraScience Corp (TSE:BU) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, Beacon Securities Forecasts

Burcon NutraScience Corp (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR) – Research analysts at Beacon Securities lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Burcon NutraScience in a report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Beacon Securities analyst S. Churchill now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.07). Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Burcon NutraScience’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Separately, Eight Capital increased their price objective on Burcon NutraScience from C$1.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of BU stock opened at C$1.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59, a current ratio of 10.75 and a quick ratio of 10.39. The company has a market cap of $149.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.30. Burcon NutraScience has a 1-year low of C$0.26 and a 1-year high of C$2.15.

About Burcon NutraScience

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiary, develops plant protein extraction and purification technology of functional and renewable plant proteins in Canada. Its products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for dairy foods, neutral pH beverages, and coffee creamers/whiteners; and Peazazz, a novel pea protein isolate.

