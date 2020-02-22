Calix (NYSE:CALX) Reaches New 12-Month High After Insider Buying Activity

Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $10.42 and last traded at $10.38, with a volume of 4402 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

Specifically, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 10,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.85 million, a P/E ratio of -32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 128.63 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CALX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Calix by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,304,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,433,000 after acquiring an additional 716,508 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its holdings in Calix by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,347,983 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,784,000 after acquiring an additional 101,217 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Calix by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 885,652 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,085,000 after acquiring an additional 56,676 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Calix by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,732 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 23,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Calix by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 21,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile (NYSE:CALX)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

