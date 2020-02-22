Canaccord Genuity Analysts Give Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) a C$3.50 Price Target

Canaccord Genuity set a C$3.50 price target on Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of FIL stock opened at C$2.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 9.82, a current ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $143.06 million and a PE ratio of -5.56. Filo Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.80 and a 12 month high of C$3.25.

Filo Mining Company Profile

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

