Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Earning Extremely Negative Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News stories about Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) have been trending extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Canadian National Railway earned a media sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the transportation company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.27.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $93.61 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $83.74 and a one year high of $96.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.99.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.443 dividend. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.90%.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

