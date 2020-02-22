Capital One Financial Weighs in on Talos Energy Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) – Analysts at Capital One Financial cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Talos Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.43.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Talos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Talos Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.40.

Shares of Talos Energy stock opened at $17.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.90. Talos Energy has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $31.34.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TALO. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 802.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after acquiring an additional 286,771 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 260.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 348,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after acquiring an additional 251,825 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 425,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,842,000 after acquiring an additional 166,712 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 831,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,060,000 after acquiring an additional 159,145 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 222,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 128,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

