Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Cardtronics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cardtronics in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardtronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub lowered Cardtronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, CAO Paul A. Gullo sold 974 shares of Cardtronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $42,057.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cardtronics by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cardtronics in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Cardtronics in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cardtronics in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Cardtronics in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000.

Shares of CATM opened at $38.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.47 and a 200 day moving average of $37.50. Cardtronics has a fifty-two week low of $26.16 and a fifty-two week high of $47.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

