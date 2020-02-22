CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $101.26

CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $101.26 and last traded at $100.77, with a volume of 14687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.13.

KMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CarMax from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.35.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.12). CarMax had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total value of $2,862,508.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,526,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,479,000 after acquiring an additional 256,851 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,376,000 after purchasing an additional 94,957 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $136,504,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,288,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,965,000 after purchasing an additional 21,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,183,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,766,000 after purchasing an additional 30,289 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

