Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Given News Sentiment Score of -2.00

Media stories about Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) have trended negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. Caterpillar earned a media sentiment score of -2.00 on their scale.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra lowered Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.47.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $137.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.11. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $111.75 and a 52-week high of $150.55. The firm has a market cap of $75.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

