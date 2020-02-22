CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Purchased by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 198.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 454.1% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $328,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 604.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In other CBRE Group news, CEO William F. Concannon sold 8,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $454,988.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,284,857.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE stock opened at $62.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. CBRE Group Inc has a 12 month low of $45.16 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.28.

A number of research firms have commented on CBRE. Bank of America downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.