Cedar Fair, L.P. Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of ($1.61) Per Share (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cedar Fair in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress expects that the company will earn ($1.61) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

FUN has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Cedar Fair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cedar Fair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

FUN opened at $52.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.64 and its 200 day moving average is $55.37. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $45.58 and a 12-month high of $64.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 53.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.84%.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

