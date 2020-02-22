Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

FUN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Fair from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cedar Fair from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Shares of NYSE FUN opened at $52.76 on Wednesday. Cedar Fair has a 1 year low of $45.58 and a 1 year high of $64.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.84%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Cedar Fair by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.61% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

