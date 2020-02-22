Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 18,346 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in Centene by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Centene by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Centene by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,925,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,030,000 after purchasing an additional 54,016 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Centene from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Centene from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research raised Centene from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a price target (up previously from ) on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.62.

Centene stock opened at $65.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.74. The company has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.95. Centene Corp has a fifty-two week low of $41.62 and a fifty-two week high of $68.64.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 1.77%. Centene’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $1,959,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 100,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $6,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,913,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,393,479.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,448,920 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

