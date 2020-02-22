Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Chemours in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chemours’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Chemours in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Chemours from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $19.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.00, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.59. Chemours has a 12 month low of $11.71 and a 12 month high of $41.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. Chemours had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 52.65%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.84%.

In other news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 220,759 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $3,532,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,992. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Chemours by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,139,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,874,000 after acquiring an additional 31,082 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,194,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,794,000 after buying an additional 500,177 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,808,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,724,000 after buying an additional 30,405 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,367,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,742,000 after buying an additional 116,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 729,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,192,000 after buying an additional 40,215 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

