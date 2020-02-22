Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Scotiabank from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TD Securities cut shares of Chorus Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.04.

Shares of Chorus Aviation stock opened at C$7.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.04, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 9.01. Chorus Aviation has a 1-year low of C$7.04 and a 1-year high of C$8.45.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$338.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$349.05 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Chorus Aviation will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer James Bruce Peddle sold 11,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.27, for a total transaction of C$98,197.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$506,157.08.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 694 departures per weekday to 60 destinations in Canada, as well as 18 destinations in the United States.

