CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.71

CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$25.71 and last traded at C$25.11, with a volume of 653704 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$25.48.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CIX. Scotiabank upped their target price on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46.

In other CI Financial news, Senior Officer Douglas J.R. Jamieson sold 9,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.72, for a total transaction of C$207,907.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,514,399.33. Also, Director Sheila A. Murray sold 41,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.40, for a total value of C$964,230.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,004,782.82. Insiders have sold a total of 92,332 shares of company stock valued at $2,114,833 over the last ninety days.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

