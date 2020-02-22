Cinemark’s (CNK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 68.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CNK. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Cinemark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley cut shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.55.

Cinemark stock opened at $29.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.33. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.68.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 818,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,610,000 after buying an additional 422,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 431,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,664,000 after buying an additional 49,992 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

